Ed Barnard leads Warwickshire recovery after Surrey seamers make inroads

Ed Barnard led Warwickshire’s lower-order resistance with an unbeaten 96 after Surrey’s seam attack looked to have put the Vitality County Championship holders in control.

Jordan Clark took four wickets to help reduce Warwickshire to 167 for six on the opening day at the Kia Oval after the hosts, for whom Kemar Roach and Sean Abbott finished the day with two wickets each, had chosen to field.

However, Barnard shared stands of 55 with both Michael Burgess (22) and Aamer Jamal (26), before putting on an unbroken 41-run partnership with Craig Miles (20 not out) to help wrest back the initiative as Warwickshire closed on 318 for eight.

Ali Orr scored a maiden Hampshire century against Durham at the Utilita Bowl.

Opener Orr, who moved from boyhood club Sussex in the winter, made 126 before departing to a tame shot to give Peter Siddle his first wicket for his new county.

Spinner Callum Parkinson was the pick of the Durham attack, taking three for 110, but captain James Vince (41) and Tom Prest’s swift unbeaten 65 helped Hampshire ended a promising first day at 336 for four.

Gareth Roderick’s century left Worcestershire in control against Kent at Canterbury.

The day began in sombre fashion, with an emotive minute’s applause for Worcestershire’s Josh Baker, who died last week at the age of 20. Both teams wore black armbands and the flags flew at half-mast over the Frank Woolley Stand.

Worcestershire were 308 for five at the close, with Roderick hitting 117, after former Kent second XI player Kashif Ali had given them a platform with 72 while Adam Hose was unbeaten on 50.

Matt Parkinson took two for 79, but Kent struggled to make much happen on a benign wicket until Joey Evison claimed late a couple of late wickets to end the day with two for 39.

At Trent Bridge, Dillon Pennington helped Nottinghamshire peg back Lancashire after the visitors had opted to bat.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings made 91 and New Zealand batter Tom Bruce added 73, but the visitors let a good position slip, tumbling from 190 for two to close on 306 for eight.

Pennington (three for 46) inflicted the most damage in an excellent five-over spell with the second new ball before seamer Dane Paterson (two for 64) dealt Lancashire a further blow by removing Bruce in the day’s penultimate over.

In Division Two, leaders Sussex posted 278 in their first innings against Glamorgan after a middle-order collapse left had them in trouble at Sophia Gardens.

Four wickets apiece from James Harris and Mir Hamza were the highlights for Glamorgan.

Sussex, though, did well to recover from 140 for seven after late-order runs from Jack Carson (39), Ari Karvelas (39no) and Jayden Seales (17). In reply, Glamorgan were 21 for one at stumps, with Eddie Byrom (12) trapped lbw by Karvelas.

Miles Hammond hit a first century in two years to help push Gloucestershire to 338 for eight against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Hammond made 112 off 133 balls, including 17 boundaries, while Australian Cameron Bancroft also contributed a solid 53 and captain Graeme van Buuren added 46.

India seamer Siddarth Kaul made an immediate impact on his Northamptonshire debut, taking four wickets for 58.