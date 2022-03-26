England capitulated with no spirit or fight – former captain Michael Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said England needed to answer big questions after they showed a lack of spirit or fight against West Indies.
Joe Root’s side were staring at a Test series defeat after another poor batting display in Grenada.
After drawing the first two Tests they needed to win the final contest to take the series but ended day three of the decider on 103 for eight for a lead of just 10, leading to Vaughan criticising their performance.
“To see the England team just capitulate like that with no spirit or fight – I am afraid there are big questions to ask,” Vaughan said on BT Sport.
“The lack of resistance in this England team is non-existent.
“As ex-players, you watch and think: ‘yes, it is tough, bubble life, Covid throughout these past two years with England travelling, it has been pretty difficult at times.’
“But when you continuously see them just collapse and shown no fight, no spirit and togetherness… I hear all the time that the England squad are quite tight and have a good spirit. No they haven’t.
“Spirit happens on the pitch, it doesn’t happen on the beach or by the pool. It happens on the pitch when you get partnerships working together and you fight your way through tricky situations. You don’t gift the opposition an easy win.”
