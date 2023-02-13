Nat Sciver-Brunt landed a huge deal in the Women’s Premier League auction (Mike Egerton/PA)
13 February 2023

England duo Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone land big-money WPL deals

By NewsChain Sport
13 February 2023

England all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt and spinner Sophie Ecclestone both secured six-figure deals at the inaugural Women’s Premier League auction.

Sciver-Brunt was sold to Mumbai Indians for 3.2 crore (around £320,000) while Ecclestone will play under England head coach Jon Lewis at UP Warriors after landing a deal worth 1.8 crore (around £180,000).

India’s Smriti Mandhana attracted the top price in the early stages of the auction, with Royal Challengers Bangalore paying 3.4 crore (around £340,000) for the services of the hard-hitting batter.

The first ever WPL will take place between March 4-26, with a total of 22 matches.

