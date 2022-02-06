06 February 2022

England lose second Women’s Ashes ODI which seals series win for Australia

By NewsChain Sport
06 February 2022

Australia have defeated England by five wickets in the second ODI of the Women’s Ashes in Melbourne.

The win pushed Australia to a 10-4 lead in the series and sealed an Ashes series victory with just one ODI remaining on Monday.

Australia won the toss and sent England to bat first. The tourists, who dropped star bowler Katherine Brunt from the team for the day, only racked up 129 runs.

England’s lacklustre batting left them with the top score of 22 off 35 from Amy Jones.

The target was an easy one for Australia to chase and, despite the locals losing wickets quickly early on, they clinched the victory in the 36th over.

Elyse Perry was awarded player of the match, having taken three wickets and becoming top scorer with 40 runs from 64 balls.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tragic outcome as five-year-old boy rescued from deep well in Morocco dies

world news

Boris supporting Nadine Dorries in car crash BBC interview is reluctant to say if she has spoken to PM

news

Now Sajid Javid joins Rishi Sunak in distancing himself from PM’s Jimmy Savile slur at Keir Starmer

news