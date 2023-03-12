England lose T20 series against Bangladesh after Mehidy Hasan Miraz stars
Mehidy Hasan Miraz left England in a spin as Bangladesh held their nerve to move into an unassailable 2-0 T20 series lead following a four-wicket win in Dhaka.
England reached 50 for one at the end of the powerplay but losing three wickets in 16 balls sucked the momentum out of their innings and Mehidy claimed four for 12 as the tourists were all out for 117.
At the same venue where the off-spinner took 12 wickets to lift Bangladesh to a first Test victory over England in 2016, Mehidy then contributed a vital 20 off 16 balls in a nail-biting chase.
Jofra Archer cranked up the pace and collected three for 13 to leave 13 needed off 12 balls but Chris Jordan was dispatched for three fours after being asked to bowl the penultimate over – his first.
Ultimately England’s downfall came down to a dismal batting display after rejigging their top-order, with Phil Salt and Dawid Malan opening, Moeen Ali at three and captain Jos Buttler at four in an attempt to redress some balance following their six-wicket defeat in Chattogram on Thursday.
Ben Duckett top-scored with a run-a-ball 28, having to rebuild after the cluster of wickets, while Salt registered a punchy 25 off 19, as five of their batters were out for single-figure scores.
Rehan Ahmed, England’s youngest men’s Test and ODI cricketer, became his nation’s first male teenage player in the shortest format, claiming one for 11 in two overs but his day ended on a losing note.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox