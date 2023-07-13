England seamer Ollie Robinson says he is ‘100 per cent fit’ for fourth Test

Ollie Robinson has given England a boost with the declaration he expects to be “100 per cent fit” for the fourth Ashes Test at Emirates Old Trafford next week.

The seamer sent down just 11.2 overs at Headingley before suffering a back spasm, and while he had a six-ball cameo with the bat and fielded in Australia’s second innings, he did did not bowl again.

Robinson was told a heavy workload in the second Test at Lord’s – where he bowled 50.4 overs across two innings – plus just a four-day turnaround between matches was likely responsible for his injury.

But England defied his absence to record a three-wicket win, which means they trail 2-1 in the five-match series, and Robinson is hopeful of keeping his spot next time out after being included in a 14-strong squad for Manchester.

“It was so frustrating to get that back spasm on day one,” Robinson wrote in his column for Wisden.com. “I was really looking forward to bowling and it was coming out nicely, but these things happen.

“Normally when I’ve had back spasms before, they’ve built up and I would feel it coming on. Whereas this was on landing, it was just a sudden, quick stabbing feeling in the back.

“I think we caught it earlier than I have done in the past. I had some acupuncture, a bit of treatment, and I was fine after that. I was available to bowl on the third day if I’d been needed.

1st Test, Edgbaston: Aus won by 2wkts

2nd Test, Lord's: Aus won by 43 runs

3rd Test, Headingley: Eng won by 3wkts

4th Test, Old Trafford: Jul; 19-23

5th Test, The Oval: Jul 27-31

“The medical team said that it’s likely to have happened because I played back-to-back Test matches, and bowled 15 overs of bumpers at Lord’s. So sometimes these things come around, but then they go just as quickly as well. I’m 100 per cent fit for Manchester.”

Robinson, who had an injection in his lower back before the start of the county season, faces a battle to retain his place as James Anderson is pushing to be involved on his home ground for the penultimate Test – which starts next Wednesday – while the extra pace of Josh Tongue is also a consideration.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes are expected to stay in the XI, as is express fast bowler Mark Wood, who topped out at 96.5mph, took seven wickets at Headingley and contributed 40 with the bat off 24 balls.

“I’ve never seen a spell like Woody’s on that first morning,” Robinson said.

“After the first over I went to fine leg and I was standing no more than 15 yards behind (wicketkeeper) Johnny (Bairstow), thinking, literally, ‘this is the fastest thing I’ve ever seen’. It was crazy.

“The fact he was consistently getting the shape and movement on it as well – at that speed – was just unbelievable bowling. It was just amazing to watch and be a part of.”

Robinson added of his quirky team-mate: “Woody’s just got this mad, unique energy. There’s no one else like him.

“This is a bloke who, 10 minutes before we went out, literally at 10:50am, was on all-fours barking on the changing room floor, going, ‘there’s a dog in the dressing room. There’s a dog in here, lads’.”