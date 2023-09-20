20 September 2023

England’s ODI with Ireland at Headingley abandoned due to rain

By NewsChain Sport
20 September 2023

Joe Root’s hopes of a final World Cup warm-up were ruined by the rain as England’s first Metro Bank ODI against Ireland was abandoned without a ball bowled.

With the first-choice squad all rested ahead of next week’s departure for India, Root requested to be added to the team for the series opener at his home ground of Headingley.

He had endured four lean matches against New Zealand and was keen to find some rhythm before the tournament but persistent showers washed the match out at 4.50pm, more than four hours after the scheduled start.

The umpires were unhappy with saturated areas on the outfield, which were seen as a potential safety concern, while there were also worries about the bowlers’ run-ups.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Popular DJ tortured to death near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, court told

news

Elon Musk suggests all Twitter users could be asked to pay to use platform

news

Brand allegations show ‘terrible behaviour towards women tolerated’, says Channel 4 boss

news