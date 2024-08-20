English cricket to honour Graham Thorpe ahead of first Test against Sri Lanka

English cricket will pay tribute to Graham Thorpe at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday, with new Test captain Ollie Pope leading the way.

Thorpe, widely considered one his generation’s greatest batters, died aged 55 earlier this month after being struck by a train, with his wife Amanda revealing he had taken his own life.

The classy left-hander, who went on to act as England’s assistant coach and batting mentor to the likes of Pope in recent years, will be remembered before play ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka.

The big screens will carry a video package in Thorpe’s honour, followed by a moment of applause, while England will wear black armbands for the duration of the Test.

Pope, who followed in Thorpe’s footsteps at Surrey and will captain his country for the first time in Manchester with Ben Stokes out injured, said: “We’ll have our black armbands on throughout the course of the game and there’ll be a tribute to him before the game.

“It’s hurt a lot of people in that changing room. He was a great man. I probably had two or three years playing with him as a batting coach and, as a person, I really admired him.

“I always remember him saying one thing to me which was, ‘Never let the runs you’re scoring define you as a person’. When you’re young, in a bit of a rut, that was exactly what I needed to hear.

“It shows for me what a people’s person he was. He was loved in the changing room. He’s such a sad loss to everyone, to the country, his family and the boys as well. He’s missed and we’ll honour him this week.”