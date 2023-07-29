29 July 2023

From T20 World Cup success to Ashes triumphs – Stuart Broad’s career in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
29 July 2023

England bowler Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from Test cricket following the Ashes.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his international career in pictures.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thrill-seekers left hanging vertically on tracks as 72ft-high rollercoaster breaks down

news

Tens of thousands of holidaymakers waiting hours to board ferries

news

Sinead O’Connor latest: police found her unresponsive at London home

world news