‘I feel I am getting back to my best’ – Jack Leach targets England’s winter tour

Jack Leach is determined to play for England again and has targeted a place on the winter tour to Pakistan after he inspired Somerset to a crushing 293-run victory over Durham.

Leach claimed match figures of 12 for 174, with seven scalps in the second innings helping bowl out Durham for 126 on day four of the Vitality County Championship Division One match at Taunton.

The 33-year-old has not featured for England since January after he was overlooked this summer in favour of Somerset team-mate Shoaib Bashir, but has not given up hope of forcing his way back into international reckoning.

“I totally understand the reason why ‘Bash’ has been selected. I rate him really highly and think he is already a very good bowler with a lot of promise for the future,” Leach told reporters at Taunton.

“We have worked together a lot and I am very proud of him and want to see him flourish but there is a tour to Pakistan coming up and if England need me, I am more than happy to go.

“I would imagine they will take more than one spinner and I feel I am getting back to my best after almost a year with niggles that have taken some overcoming.

“You don’t always realise how hard it is to come back from injuries. Long spells like I have had against Durham certainly help in that respect.

“It would be nice if both Shoaib and myself could make the Pakistan tour and there is no reason why that can’t happen.

“I don’t want to get my hopes up, but I am as determined as I ever have been to play for England.

“In the meantime, I want to do all I can to help Somerset win the Championship. We are all excited at the prospect of facing Surrey at Taunton next as one of three hugely important games.”