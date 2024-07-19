I have a wife and kids at home – centurion Kavem Hodge braves Mark Wood barrage

Kavem Hodge emerged triumphant from a “brutal” battle with Mark Wood at Trent Bridge but admitted asking the England paceman to send him back to his family in one piece.

Hodge celebrated his maiden Test century to lead a West Indian fightback on day two of the second Test, finishing with 120 as he faced down a steady supply of missiles from the fastest English bowler of his, or perhaps any, era.

Wood hit a top speed of 97.1mph in the morning session and sat between 93-94mph for the majority of the day, tossing his body to floor repeatedly as he strained every sinew for another yard on the speed gun.

He flung down his fair share of bouncers too, at one stage smashing Alick Athanaze square on the helmet at full speed as Hodge watched on from the non-striker’s end.

“It was really brutal. It’s not every day you rock up and face someone bowling 93mph every single ball,” said Hodge, whose side finished 65 behind on 351 for five.

“There was one point I was joking with him, I said ‘hey, I have a wife and kids at home!’. He started to laugh and I think it made the century much more satisfying.

“Test cricket is brutal, it is challenging, it is mentally draining. To experience that, facing guys like Mark Wood, it was tough but it was satisfying.

“Some guys got hit but it’s part of Test cricket. Kudos to Alick. He bounced back and was able to stand his ground and push on even further. I flinched, I thought I was going to get hit before that.”

While Hodge came through unscathed, it was Wood who ended the day among the walking wounded.

Starting his 15th and likely final over of an inexplicably wicketless day, the 35-year-old pulled up with a case of suspected cramp. England, who now have work to do to stop the tourists building a handy lead, will be hoping it is nothing worse for their X-factor quick.

“Surprisingly, he said he’s never had cramp before. I’m hoping it’s just a bit of fatigue,” said assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

“He certainly was stretching his hamstring so I presume it’s in there somewhere. It’s been a hot day, he’s put all his effort into every ball. But he had a smile on his face at the end.

“Woody is always a little bit wary of injuries and niggles, so I think he’ll be fine.

“I think if he was worried it’s something serious he’d be pretty distraught but he seems pretty chipper.

“Everyone watching Woody throw himself 100 per cent at every single spell was exceptional and getting up to speeds of 97mph is everything you want to see in Test cricket.”