I have unfinished business – Moeen Ali to rejoin Warwickshire after Pears exit

All-rounder Moeen Ali has called time on his long association with Worcestershire after deciding to rejoin Warwickshire this summer.

The 35-year-old came through the Warwickshire ranks and made his first-class debut there in 2005 before joining the Pears the following year.

Ali has been with Worcestershire ever since, playing almost 350 games across all formats, scoring more than 13,000 runs and taking over 300 wickets.

The Birmingham-born all-rounder has won three trophies during that time, including the 2018 Vitality Blast title, and is now returning to Warwickshire.

Yorkshire had made a move for Ali but he has signed a three-year white-ball contract with his hometown team, who he is also available to play red-ball cricket for as part of a pay-as-you-play clause in the deal.

“I’m delighted to return home to Edgbaston,” Ali said. “I was born and raised just a few miles away from the stadium, with my life always centred around Birmingham.

“When the opportunity presented itself, it was a decision I couldn’t say no to and I believe I have unfinished business at the Bears.

“I’m incredibly excited to be back and to play in front of the best atmosphere in world cricket. It’s a place that has so much history and players always have memories and stories of playing here.

“I’m looking forward to contributing and be part of hopefully something special.”

On leaving Worcestershire, he added: “I’m sad to be leaving Worcestershire after so long and have loved every minute of it. I’ve played with some amazing people and owe a huge thanks to the club for bringing me here and giving me the platform to perform.”

Ali retired from Test cricket last September after winning 64 caps over seven years but has made it clear he would reverse that decision to play in England’s tour of Pakistan later this year.

This winter’s trip to Pakistan always seemed the most attractive option for the 35-year-old all-rounder, given his family’s links to the country and England’s likely need for additional spin bowling options.