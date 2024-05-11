11 May 2024

In pictures: James Anderson’s remarkable England career

By NewsChain Sport
11 May 2024

James Anderson will call time on his England Test career this summer.

Anderson became the first seamer and just the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at his illustrious career in pictures after the 41-year-old announced his intention to end his international playing days.

