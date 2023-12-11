Jahid Ahmed says Essex sharing full racism report would provide ‘some closure’

Jahid Ahmed is pushing Essex to share with him the full report into allegations of racism that he and other former players made.

On Friday the club published a summary of an independent report written by Katharine Newton KC, which found Ahmed and other players were subject to racist abuse and discriminatory treatment during their time at Essex.

Essex confirmed they had received the full report and that they had shared it with the Cricket Regulator, but Ahmed says it has not been shared with him, and that he has asked his legal representative to follow up with the club.

Surely I deserve to see the full report to satisfy myself ‘this is what you’ve done’?

“I would like to see the full details of what was said,” he told the PA news agency.

“I have been fighting on that for two years now, surely I deserve to see the full report to satisfy myself ‘this is what you’ve done’?

“My lawyer has spoken to the club about (accessing the full report) and I am waiting for him to let me know what the situation is.”

Newton found Ahmed was referred to as a “curry muncher” and was asked by a team-mate “would you bomb us?” following the discovery of two car bombs in central London.

While it also upheld that Ahmed was told in front of team-mates that he was being sent out on loan, Newton found this to be poor man-management rather than an act of discrimination. She also did not agree that the decision to release him was because of his race or religion.

Ahmed said he would like to see the full report in order to fully understand to why Newton did not uphold these complaints.

He says Essex told him last week that the full report could not be shared with him for legal and welfare reasons.

“My welfare would be (better) if I was to read it. If I was to read that, I would have some closure,” he added.

Essex chair Anu Mohindru has apologised to the victims whose complaints form the basis of the report, and insisted on Friday the club would not drag their feet in issuing sanctions arising from it.

Ahmed said he had received no contact or support from the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) since the report was published on Friday.

“They’re supposed to be my union, they’re supposed to protect and support players,” he added.

“I have had absolutely nothing, no-one from them (since Friday) has approached to ask how I’m feeling.”

Essex and the PCA have been contacted for comment.