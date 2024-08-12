James Anderson considers shock return to white-ball cricket

James Anderson is considering an unexpected return to white-ball cricket following his England retirement and is weighing up a farewell lap on the franchise circuit.

Anderson, the most prolific fast bowler in Test history, bowed out of international cricket in emotional scenes at Lord’s last month and his immediate transition to a coaching role appeared to signal the end of his playing career.

But the 42-year-old never officially announced he had bowled his last ball and is now pondering throwing his hat into the ring for deals in the T20 arena, or even next season’s Hundred competition.

That would be something of a plot twist for a man who spent the majority of the last decade as a red-ball specialist and last played a 20-over game in 2014, but it also suggests Anderson has unfinished business on the field.

“I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again but I’ve still not made a decision on my actual cricket career,” he told the PA news agency.

“There’s definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching the Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there.

“Once this summer is done I can sit down and have a real think if I want to play cricket in some shape or form again next year. I’m quite open at the minute to thoughts of any sort of cricket, I’m still fit enough to play and I’m not shutting myself off to anything.

“It’s hard to know if there’ll be any interest from people wanting me to play in that sort of thing so we’ll wait and see. I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket.”

There's definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I've not played any franchise stuff before.

Anderson was speaking as part of an England and Wales Cricket Board campaign encouraging participation in the sport and it seems the only thing that could stop him extending his own playing days is the lure of his latest backroom role.

His current mentoring position is open-ended but captain Ben Stokes has already floated the idea of Anderson lending his expertise on next winter’s tour of Australia.

“My love for Test cricket is always going to be there and the Ashes is biggest thing you can be involved in as an England player. If you’re not playing then the next best thing is trying to help the team from the sidelines,” he said.

“It’s still a long way away and I still need to see if this is what I’m passionate about. Stokesy and England need to decide if I’m the right man for the job too. So far, so good, but you never know.”

Whatever his next move, Anderson’s love of the sport remains unshakeable. At a time when the ECB has publicly pledged to become the most inclusive team sport in the country, the world-beater from Burnley is a compelling advocate.

“I was lucky to get into cricket because there wasn’t an obvious route for me at school. It’s had such a big impact on my life and who I am and I would love as many kids as possible to get that opportunity,” he said.

“I’ve been in so many dressing rooms, met so many people from different backgrounds and made so many friends. The England team at the moment are trying to be role models for the next generation through the way we’ve played the game and I know that will continue.”

:: The ECB’s latest campaign is encouraging more people to find their way to play cricket at home and in the community. More information on local opportunities to play can be found at www.ecb.co.uk/play