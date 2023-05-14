James Anderson suffers ‘mild’ groin strain one month out from Ashes

Lancashire and England bowler James Anderson has sustained a “mild strain to his right groin”, with just over a month to go until the start of the Ashes.

The 40-year-old paceman left the field on Thursday – the opening day of Lancashire’s county match against Somerset – just before the close of play and took no further part due to what was described at the time as a “minor issue”.

The PA news agency understands Anderson had a scan on Saturday night and a statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board on Sunday evening shed further light on the situation.

“Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has sustained a mild strain to his right groin during Lancashire’s LV= Insurance County Championship Division One match against Somerset at Emirates Old Trafford,” it read.

“Anderson suffered the injury on day one on Thursday whilst bowling and stayed off the field for the remainder of the match, which ended in a draw (on Sunday).

“His fitness will be assessed nearer the time of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland, which takes place at Lord’s starting on Thursday 1 June 2023.”

Anderson had played a starring role at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday before exiting proceedings, in what was his fourth consecutive four-day game for the Red Rose and his final match before the sole Test against Ireland.

He gave notice of his readiness for England duty with a brilliant eight-over opening spell, during which he bowled five maidens, was hit for five runs and claimed two wickets.

Speaking earlier on Sunday, after the final-day stalemate, Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple said: “Jimmy bowled really well in the first innings. He’s just irritated his groin. I don’t think it’s anything too serious.

“We should be positive about his recovery, but obviously he had done it badly enough not to take any part in the game today.

“It just seems like a tweaked groin to me.”

The first Ashes Test gets under way at Edgbaston on June 16.