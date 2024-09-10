Jamie Smith already eyeing next winter’s Ashes after strong start to Test career

After a sparkling start to his Test career, Jamie Smith is already sizing up a run at next winter’s Ashes.

Smith was fast-tracked as the team’s new wicketkeeper-batter at the start of the summer, leapfrogging 100-cap veteran Jonny Bairstow and his own Surrey team-mate Ben Foakes, and made an outstanding first impression.

The 24-year-old was reliable with the gloves and striking with the bat, scoring a maiden hundred as well as three half-centuries to average 48.70 after six Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England have made it clear they are trying to forge a side capable of taking on their biggest rivals in their own back yard in 2025/26 and Smith’s dashing introduction has marked him out for that journey.

After a short break he will join up with the ODI squad for his first meeting with the old enemy and hopes to use the chance to his advantage.

“I’m seeing it as a great chance to face the Australians because 18 months down the line you’re potentially going to be facing them again,” he said.

“I’m just looking forward to that next challenge. I’m pretty unexposed at international level, so every team you come up against seems to be against new people. They’re learning about you but you’re also learning about them, so if I can get a good sight of a few of their bowlers now… Every little helps, every little experience you can get of them will help me move forward.”

Smith has risen rapidly in recent months, progressing swiftly from one to watch to a possible all-format cornerstone. This time last year he was still awaiting his full international debut – which came a few days later in a low-key clash against Ireland – and was nowhere to be seen in a list of 33 players awarded central contracts of varying values by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

487 runs at 48.70

Top score of 111

53 fours and 8 sixes

23 catches

With a new set of contracts due to be announced in the coming weeks his stock is high and rising. As well as a handy pay rise, it also means the exhausting schedule Smith threw himself into this year should relent.

“It’s a slightly unique situation that I’ve been full at it since back in April and played nine Championship games in the lead up to these six Test matches. It is full on,” he explained.

“That’s 15 first-class games, plus T20s and The Hundred. It’s been a lot. Hopefully, moving forward, if things align and you can get a central contract, you might be able to ease that schedule a little bit so you’re coming in a little bit fresher.”

Away from the cricket field, Smith’s diary is about to get even fuller. He is due to become a father in December, when England are playing a Test series in New Zealand, but has yet to decide how to manage the logistics.

With three Tests in Pakistan coming next month, the finer planning can wait.

I like to take the pressure off myself and just enjoy what I’m doing, it’s a fantastic stage to be on and I don’t think you can let that weigh on you a little bit.

“I’ve got to get in the side first and retain my place which is the first thing,” he said.

“There’s no real discussion at the moment. Cricket is one thing but life outside that is also extremely important so it’s very exciting.

“I know it does mean a lot to play for England and it is your job but you can get carried away in that moment, where you think it’s do or die at times and you keep pushing yourself as much as you can.

“I like to take the pressure off myself and just enjoy what I’m doing, it’s a fantastic stage to be on and I don’t think you can let that weigh on you a little bit. I just like to come out with the outlook that every day is a new day and a new opportunity to go out and showcase your skills.”