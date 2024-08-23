Jamie Smith credits Ian Bell for helping him reach milestone moment with England

Jamie Smith thanked Ian Bell for his helping him become a Test centurion, even though the former England batter is currently behind enemy lines with Sri Lanka.

Smith made 111 in the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford, leading his team into a commanding lead on day three as they pursue a fourth successive win this summer.

After building up a 122-run advantage on the back of Smith’s efforts, they had the tourists 204 for six by the close of play.

Bell, a five-time Ashes winner during his playing days, is currently working with Cricket Sri Lanka as a batting consultant but was more than happy to assist Smith during their time together in the Hundred over the past month.

The pair worked together with England Lions during Smith’s ascent through the pathway and he was more than happy to act as a mentor in recent weeks.

“Belly has been a great help for me both in the Lions and with Birmingham Phoenix for the last couple of years. The knowledge that he passed on and his willingness to throw balls at me before games when I had an eye on the Test series is something I’m really grateful for,” he said.

“It’s great when people are willing to be in your corner, I guess, and help you out even though they’re in the opposition side. So I was grateful for his help.

“It felt really good to come away with that milestone today. I felt very relaxed. I felt comfortable to go out there and just play.”

Bell feigned annoyance at Smith’s success but was more than happy to champion a player he expects to go on to great things in the international arena.

“Yeah, it was annoying,” he said with a smile.

“On a serious note, someone like Jamie, I think you can see it. He’s going to be a world-class player for England over a long period of time. He is class and it’s up to us now to find ways of getting him out in this series.

“There’s a small part that I suppose I played in his development but I’ve watched a guy who’s worked extremely hard. He’s taken to international cricket with ease.

“Even his celebration just shows the kind of person he is. He’s calm and I’m sure he’s going to be a massive part of this England team in all formats to come over a long time.”

Smith certainly kept his emotions in check as he passed three figures for the first time in just his fifth innings, almost sheepishly raising his bat before knuckling back down to work.

“I probably didn’t show it but inwardly I was obviously very happy with that milestone,” he added.

“When you look back and your phone sort of blows up with people that have either watched it or have played a part in your journey, and they’re messaging congratulations, it’s nice to have.

“My family are here, my girlfriend was here, so for them to experience it as well – the people that played a significant part on the journey the whole way – I guess the overriding feeling is definitely pride.”