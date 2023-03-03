Jason Roy century helps England amass 326 in bid for Bangladesh ODI series win

Jason Roy overcame a shaky start to record his 12th one-day international hundred, helping England to 326 for seven as they look to guarantee a series win against Bangladesh at Dhaka.

Roy was given a thorough test from slow left-armers Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam and paceman Taskin Ahmed but gradually settled and was rewarded with 132 off 124 balls with 18 fours and one six.

Jos Buttler chipped in with 76 off 64 balls while cameos from Moeen Ali (42 off 35) and Sam Curran (33 not out off 19) ensured Bangladesh will need their highest successful chase to level the three-match ODI series.

Curran was restored to the XI in place of Chris Woakes while Saqib Mahmood, making his first England appearance in a year after a back injury, came in for Jofra Archer in the tourists’ only changes.

Bangladesh were unchanged from the side that lost the first ODI by three wickets and were penetrating early on with the ball but lost their way as England added 107 in the last 10 overs.

Bangladesh started with left-arm spin at both ends, with Roy greeting Taijul Islam’s introduction by slapping away a long hop for four, although it was one of the few times the opener found the middle of the bat in the powerplay.

Both edges were challenged and a couple of uppish strokes evaded fielders on a spinning track but it was Taskin who made the breakthrough as Phil Salt edged low to slip.

Dawid Malan, fresh from his match-winning heroics on Wednesday, was beaten all ends up by Taskin next ball and while the left-hander looked set for another long stay at the crease, he was on his way for 11 after being rapped on the back leg when Mehidy Hasan Miraz found some sharp turn.

James Vince was undone by flight and turn by Taijul and caught behind but Buttler took England to three figures with a reverse sweep off Taijul Islam. While Roy had long since settled by this stage, a mix-up in communication almost led to Buttler’s run-out on eight, with only a dive and poor throw saving him.

Roy was also finding success negotiating the spinners with unconventional sweeps but it was a more regulation club down the ground off Mehidy that took him to within one blow of a ton, which he duly brought up off 104 balls.

Roy motored along thereafter, as evidenced by three fours in an over off Taskin, but he missed a sweep shot off Shakib and was plumb in front while Will Jacks lasted just four balls before chipping a Taskin leg-cutter to short midwicket.

Buttler moved to a run-a-ball 50 after taking advantage of Shakib’s drag down and looked to be going into overdrive when lofting Mehidy back over his head for successive sixes.

Mehidy had his revenge off the next ball, holding on to a spectacular reflex catch to see off the England captain, but the off-spinner was twice hoisted over the midwicket boundary for six by Moeen in his following over.

Curran got into the act with a huge six off Mustafizur Rahman before doing likewise to Taskin twice in the last over as England’s innings ended with a flourish.