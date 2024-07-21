Joe Root and Harry Brook put England in strong position
Joe Root and Harry Brook helped themselves to hundreds as England set the West Indies a target of 385 to win the second Test at Trent Bridge.
On a day-four pitch showing no real demons the Yorkshire duo made sure not to miss out, Root holding court as he reeled off his 32nd Test century after Brook had sped to his fifth in just 14 matches.
It was the younger man’s first on home soil, having previously celebrated tons in Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi and Wellington, while Root has scored five in Nottingham alone.
A fourth-wicket stand of 189 between the pair provided the backbone as they built a total of 425, making this side the first England XI to reach 400 in both innings of a Test match.
With four sessions left in the game England were favourites to get the 10 wickets they needed to secure a series win but the tourists bowled with enough heart to give themselves a fighting chance.
