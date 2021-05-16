Jofra Archer out of England series with New Zealand as elbow problem returns

Sussex’s Jofra Archer will miss England's Test series against New Zealand (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:41pm, Sun 16 May 2021
Sussex paceman Jofra Archer has been ruled out of England’s Test series against New Zealand, which gets under way next month.

The 26-year-old returned to action in this week’s LV= Insurance County Championship match against Kent at Hove but bowled only five overs in the visitors’ second innings due to the resurfacing of a long-standing right elbow injury.

The England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed in a statement on Sunday evening that Archer would not feature in the squad to face the Black Caps, saying he was “suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling”.

It added: “The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow.”

