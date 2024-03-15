Jofra Archer snaps off stump on impressive return from injury in India

Jofra Archer snapped the stump of Sussex team-mate Oli Carter as he stepped up his latest injury comeback in a practice match in Bangalore.

Archer, who last played for England a year ago and has struggled with multiple stress fractures in his elbow and back, is being eased back into action with a view to playing at this summer’s T20 World Cup.

He has joined Sussex on their pre-season trip to India and lined up against his own side for the local Karnataka State Cricket Association XI on Friday.

The 28-year-old took two for 22 in seven overs for the hosts, trapping Tom Alsop lbw before bowling Carter with a delivery that shattered the right-hander’s off stump.

Archer was withdrawn from the forthcoming Indian Premier League season by the England and Wales Cricket Board and made an unscheduled appearance for his old club side Foundation during a trip to his native Barbados in December.

England are crossing their fingers they can unleash the 2019 World Cup winner in the Caribbean in June.

White-ball captain Jos Buttler said this week: “We all know just what a special cricketer he is and it’s been a tough few years for him not being able to get on the park and perform.

“With someone like him who is such a superstar, you’re always optimistic that with the physios and doctors working, his body will just allow him to get back where he was.

“I know how hard he’s been working at it and of course how desperate he is to come back.

“It’s really exciting for him that hopefully he’s going to get back to performing because as a captain he’s someone you want to throw the ball to.”