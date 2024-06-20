Josh Shaw earns Gloucestershire dramatic victory with final-ball six

Gloucestershire snatched an unlikely two-wicket victory over Glamorgan thanks to the last-gasp heroics of Josh Shaw.

A tense final saw Jack Taylor (70) run out, with Shaw coming to the crease with his side needing seven runs from the final two balls.

He ran two with the penultimate delivery before clearing the ropes for a maximum off Andy Gorvin to seal only Gloucestershire’s third win of the campaign.

Opener Sam Northeast had hit an unbeaten 46 in Glamorgan’s 140 for six.

Sean Abbott’s five-wicket haul inspired Surrey to a comfortable 56-run victory over Middlesex to claim top spot in the South Group.

The seamer mixed slower balls with great yorkers to ensure the home side were never in the hunt.

Leg-spinner Luke Hollman had earlier taken a career-best five for 16 in the format, including three wickets in one over, but Tom Curran (48 from 28) and Laurie Evans (41 from 20) steered Surrey to a challenging 185 for nine.

Yorkshire successfully defended a target of 174 to defeat North Group pace-setters Lancashire by seven runs.

Home captain Shan Masood underpinned the Vikings’ 173 for eight with 61, while Joe Root contributed 43 as they shared 104 for the fourth wicket.

Keaton Jennings hit 46 as Lightning came up short.

A scintillating innings from Jake Bethell earned Birmingham a thumping 90-run triumph over Northamptonshire at Edgbaston.

Bethell smashed an unbeaten 56 from just 16 balls, including a 15-ball half-century – the quickest for the Bears in the Blast – to lift his side to 219 for four.

Bethell hit seven sixes, including four from Ben Sanderson in the last over, before the visitors limped to 129 for nine..

Harrison Ward cracked 61 off 28 balls to help Sussex claim a 31-run win against Kent.

Danny Lamb contributed 40 as the Sharks posted 201 for seven and then took three wickets to help see Sussex home, despite 51 from Sam Billing.

Essex eased to an eight-wicket success against Hampshire.

Unbeaten knocks of 60 and 45 from Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox respectively, alongside Michael Pepper’s 44, saw them chase down Hampshire’s target of 167 with 19 balls to spare.