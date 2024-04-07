Kashif Ali hits second century as Worcestershire dominate at Edgbaston

Kashif Ali hit a second century of the match as Worcestershire dominated day three of their Vitality County Championship Division One clash with Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Kashif surpassed his stylish first-innings knock of 110 with a superb 133 from just 128 balls to help his side amass 237 for two to lead by 264 going into the final day.

Warwickshire lost their last five wickets for 27 to fold to 333 all out and give the visitors a lead of 27, which they enhanced in highly entertaining fashion as Kashif was supported by Jake Libby’s unbeaten 75.

Nottinghamshire look likely to be chasing a 300-plus target on the final day after Essex hauled themselves out of a tricky situation at Trent Bridge.

At 129 for five shortly before lunch – just 89 runs in front – the visitors appeared in danger of slipping to defeat.

But after Paul Walter (79) and Matt Critchley (68) fought back in a 132-run partnership for the sixth wicket, Tom Westley’s team were 289 in front at 329 for eight when rain forced an early close.

Kent and Somerset look to be heading for a draw at Canterbury.

Tom Lammonby hit 90 and Matt Renshaw 66 as the visitors reached 374 for seven at stumps to overhaul Kent’s first innings score of 284.

Kent debutants Matt Parkinson and George Garrett took three for 31 and two for 61 respectively, but a stand of 101 between Kasey Aldridge and James Rew left Somerset with a lead of 90.

Durham and Hampshire continue to wait for the start of their campaigns as play was abandoned in Chester-le-Street for a third consecutive day due to wet weather.

The match between Lancashire and Surrey also looks certain to end in a draw after only 21 balls were bowled on the third day at Emirates Old Trafford because of rain.

Reigning champions Surrey had progressed to 15 without loss in their first innings in reply to Lancashire’s 202 all out.

In Division Two, Ryan Higgins’ century steered Middlesex towards the safety of a draw in their high-scoring encounter with Glamorgan at Lord’s.

The all-rounder plundered an unbeaten 127 to enable the hosts, faced with the scoreboard pressure of Glamorgan’s first innings score of 620 for three, to move to the verge of avoiding the follow-on with their impressive reply of 460 for five.

Higgins was ably assisted by wicketkeeper-batter Jack Davies, who contributed 60 during a fifth-wicket stand of 153, after opener Mark Stoneman fell three shy of a century.

Sussex opener Tom Haines made 133 but his side’s game against Northamptonshire at Hove looks likely to end in a draw.

The left-hander eased to the 10th first-class hundred of his career as the home team reached 351 for six at stumps, trailing by 20.

Sussex had been in a spot of bother at 94 for three but James Coles produced a stylish 78 in a fourth-wicket stand of 137 to add to his three wickets.

England batter Harry Brook’s first competitive innings of the year was delayed by the weather as Yorkshire’s clash with Leicestershire was abandoned without a ball bowled.

The hosts remain on 72 for two at Headingley in response to Leicestershire’s 354, with Adam Lyth unbeaten on 43 and George Hill on 13.

There was a similar story at Derby where there was no play for the third day running in the match between Derbyshire and Gloucestershire.