Liam Trevaskis leads by example to end Lancashire’s unbeaten record

Liam Trevaskis produced late heroics to guide Durham to a final-over victory against previously unbeaten Lancashire in their Vitality Blast clash.

The home side appeared to be on the verge of their fourth successive defeat in their chase of 131 amid outstanding bowling from Richard Gleeson but Trevaskis blasted 16 runs from seven balls to steer his side over the line with three balls to spare.

Lancashire had produced an under-par effort with the bat, mustering only 130 from their 20 overs.

Gloucestershire’s bowlers produced a remarkable fightback at Hove to beat Sussex by four runs in a last-over thriller.

The visitors took eight wickets for 23 runs in six overs to move up to third in the South Group.

It was a spectacular collapse by Sussex, who appeared on course for a routine victory when they reached 118 for three in the 14th over and were cruising towards their target of 146.

Yorkshire opened the North Group table up with a 10-wicket win over Birmingham at Edgbaston.

The Bears chose to bat but were bowled out for 101 with 19 balls unused. Yorkshire then eased to 106 without loss in 12.5 overs as Adam Lyth struck 58 from 45 balls and Dawid Malan 38 off 33.

Nottinghamshire kept their campaign alive with a convincing five-wicket win at Leicestershire.

Having bowled out the home side for a dismal 123 in 19 overs, the Outlaws romped home with 6.4 overs to spare after opener Alex Hales had launchedtheir reply by smashing 44 off 16 balls.

Ben Duckett’s unbeaten 44 completed the victory and inflicted a third successive defeat on the Foxes.

Hampshire made it four wins from four with a nine-run victory over Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Having been put into bat, the visitors eked out 134 for four in the face of a strong Glamorgan bowling display.

But, on a tricky surface, the hosts never really got on top of the chase. Some big blows from Dan Douthwaite at the back end gave them hope but he became the fourth victim of Brad Wheal’s career-best five for 38 in the final over.

Derbyshire made it back-to-back wins in the space of 24 hours to boost their qualification hopes with a 39-run success over struggling Worcestershire.

Shan Masood continued his excellent run of form in all competitions with a fine 65 in a total of 168 for seven after the Falcons were put in to bat.

The Rapids looked in control when they reached 92 for three in the 12th over only to collapse, losing six wickets for 27 runs and coming up well short.

Jordan Cox smashed a career-best 94 to lead South Group strugglers Kent to a surprise 32-run victory over Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors posted 202 for five after losing the toss and Somerset could only manage 170 for nine in reply.

Feroze Khushi brought his second XI form to Essex as he blazed a first Vitality Blast half-century to help his side to a 61-run victory over Middlesex.

Paul Walter also racked up 58 as the Eagles made 186 for six before MattCritchley took his Blast tally to 12 wickets with three for 22 and Sam Cookreturned a magnificent three for 18 as the visitors were bowled out for 125 toextend their losing run to five matches.