Mark Wood gave Brydon Carse a morale boost ahead of England Test debut

Brydon Carse has revealed a morale-boosting message from Mark Wood helped him play a part in England’s famous first Test win over Pakistan.

Carse was plunged into a daunting Test debut in Multan, just over a week after turning out in a one-day international against Australia in Bristol.

The change in circumstances could have hardly have been more stark, moving from a white ball to a red one and swapping England’s late summer chill for back-breaking spells in 38-degree heat.

But Wood, whose injury absence opened up a spot for fresh blood in the pace bowling, made sure to help settle any nerves his Durham team-mate might have had.

He was in touch on the eve of the match and again when Pakistan scored 556 on a lifeless pitch, encouraging his fellow quick, who took four wickets in an impressively robust outing.

“Woody sent me a message the night before the game wishing me luck and he actually sent me another message after we fielded in the first innings, reassuring me,” said Carse.

“He was saying that this was as hard as it’s going to get from a conditions point of view – just filling me with a bit of confidence.

“Obviously in the last month I’ve been playing one-day cricket in England in seven or eight degrees, which is very different to coming out here, and it’s had its different challenges. It was a special five days. It’s been hard graft, and it was difficult at times, but it’s very rewarding to come away with a win.”

Carse is the fourth debutant to be blooded since England’s selection reset at the start of the summer and the third seamer, following Gus Atkinson and Josh Hull.

With the team management looking firmly towards next winter’s Ashes series Down Under, the 29-year-old made a strong first impression on an inhospitable surface. He got through 38 overs in the heat, was comfortably the side’s quickest option and showcased both the will and ability to pound out the team’s bouncer strategy.

It is now easy to envisage him as a serious part of the plans for Australia, something that may have been in doubt over the summer when he was banned for three months for historic gambling breaches.

But, rather than knock his career off track, the pause appears to have renewed his focus.

“I had some time off to work on a few things that I wanted to and maybe improve my fitness in certain areas. I’ve come back refreshed and just wanting to do well and play as much as I can for England,” he said.

“I’ve felt in good rhythm since I’ve come back. It’s good to have clarity on the role that I’m used in the side, just try and hammer the wicket as hard as I can and be consistently straight.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and the role that I’ve played in the side this week and long may it continue.”

England will host an optional practice session on Sunday, two days before the second Test. All eyes will be on Ben Stokes’ workload as he and the team’s medical staff work out if he is fit to return to captain the side.

He has been building up his loads over the past week but it is not yet clear whether he will be given the green light.

Should he feature as an all-rounder he would be facing a considerable workload at odds with his careful rehabilitation schedule.

Coming back as a specialist batter, meanwhile, could force an awkward decision in the top six. Ollie Pope, his stand-in as skipper, is perhaps the most vulnerable on form but there are no signs that England’s faith in his is waning.

It could be that Stokes is passed fully fit – to bat and bowl a full share – or not at all.