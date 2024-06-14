Mark Wood ready for one-off evening as Australia fan

Mark Wood will grit his teeth and hope for an Australia win on Saturday as resurgent England look to secure a place in the next round of the T20 World Cup.

The reigning champions took a big step towards the Super 8 stage with a crushing victory over Oman, chasing down a meagre target of 48 in a tournament record of 19 deliveries, but their fate is not entirely in their own hands.

With net run-rate now favouring England, a positive result against Namibia will take them to the cusp of qualification but Scotland can still edge them out if they conjure a huge upset against the Australians a few hours later.

Josh Hazlewood stirred the pot by claiming his side would be open to manipulating the situation to oust England, but it is realistically unthinkable that they would compromise the result of a World Cup match.

Yet, with everything riding on the last group game, the Durham-born seamer is ready to change the habit of a lifetime and cheer on the men in green and gold.

“I know I’m close to the Scottish border and Australia and Scotland are England’s rivals… but we’ll obviously be supporting Australia because we’re trying to get through,” he said.

“We have got to show a little bit more and then fingers crossed for Australia. Then when you are through to that next stage every team can go on from there.

“I’m absolutely confident they’ll play the game their hardest, that’s the Australian way. They’ll play hard and fair and try to get the win.”

Responding to Hazlewood’s earlier comments, which suggested manoeuvring England out would be in his side’s “best interests”, Wood was happy to take the compliment.

“I think I saw it more as a respect thing if I’m honest,” he said.

“He was saying England have done well against Australia in the recent past and he thinks we’re a big threat. I had no problem with it. It’s all part of England versus Australia.”

Wood, meanwhile, confronted some of the pressure he had felt going into the Oman game. After taking a wicket with no-ball in the wash-out against Scotland, he saw his first over against Australia blasted for 22 including three sixes in four balls by David Warner.

On the eve of Thursday’s match he was seen having a long discussion with team psychologist David Young, hired on a short-term deal from Manchester City, and bounced back with a fiery spell of three for 12.

“That’s common for players to do, I was speaking to Youngy more about more the things I focus on rather than outcome all the time,” he said.

“The stuff I focus on will be different to the next player. It all stays private. I know I’ve come in for a lot of flak in the last few days but I was determined put on a performance.

You’re out there in front of the cameras. There are millions of people watching. The media. Opposition. It’s all judgement.

“I realised there were doubts about my spot but from the inside, I’ve been trying to quietly keep my focus on trying to perform. Of course you have doubts. I don’t think there’s a cricketer who has ever played who doesn’t have a bit of self-doubt but those nerves before the game, for me that’s what helps.

“You’re out there in front of the cameras. There are millions of people watching. The media. Opposition. It’s all judgement. But that’s just the way it is. You’ve just got to remember your focus and what you’re trying to do.”

The tournament seeding system means England already know their next opponent if they qualify, with co-hosts the West Indies awaiting in St Lucia next Thursday.