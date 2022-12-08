08 December 2022

Mark Wood replaces Liam Livingstone in England’s only change for the second Test

By NewsChain Sport
08 December 2022

England captain Ben Stokes has brought in Mark Wood for the injured Liam Livingstone for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Wood’s inclusion is the only change from the team which secured a famous final-session victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in the first Test.

Ollie Pope has retained the gloves in place of specialist wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

Foakes was unwell and unable to play in the first Test, with Pope standing in for his Surrey team-mate.

Stokes has decided to retain Pope in the role in Multan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Egg-thrower charged after attack on King during walkabout in Luton

news

Police probe second burglary in Raheem Sterling’s Surrey village

news

Royals out in force for Princess of Wales' carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan's Netflix series finale

world news