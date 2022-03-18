Mark Wood set for ‘indefinite break’ as elbow injury curtails West Indies tour

Mark Wood is set for an “indefinite break” from cricket due to the elbow injury he sustained during the first Test of England’s West Indies tour.

Wood, who was the side’s standout bowler in the Ashes series this winter, broke down in the first innings of the drawn Test in Antigua.

England were hopeful it would be a short-term issue but, following scans taken in Barbados this week, he has been ruled out of the final Test in Grenada as well as the forthcoming Indian Premier League.

Wood had been signed for £735,000 by the new Lucknow Supergiants franchise but will now be watching the tournament from home as the England and Wales Cricket Board plot a recovery plan for their most hostile bowler.

An ECB statement read: “Scan results have confirmed that Wood has a right elbow injury. He will return to the UK next week for a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury.

“The Durham quick, who was due to play in the Indian Premier League, will now miss the tournament and will have an indefinite break from cricket until more information is determined from the elbow specialist.”

Ollie Robinson is also an injury issue for England (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Wire)

England will decide whether or not to call up cover for the Grenada Test over the coming days, with Ollie Robinson’s fitness a potential factor.

The development will be a huge frustration for England captain Joe Root, who last year hoped to build a new bowling attack around express pace but has since seen Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and now Wood buckle.

Archer and Stone, who both missed the Ashes, have spent time training with the squad over the last couple of weeks and are both eyeing a return to county action in May.