Matt Critchley century keeps Essex on track for victory over Kent

Matt Critchley hit a second century of the season as Essex look on track to secure a fourth successive LV= Insurance County Championship victory against Kent.

His 117 was supported by Simon Harmer’s 83, as well as 71 and 49 from Paul Walter and Adam Rossington respectively as Essex declared on 458 for eight.

And a good day got even better as Twanda Muyeye was dismissed with the final ball of the evening after falling lbw to Sam Cook to leave Kent four for one in their second innings, 247 behind.

John Simpson and Max Holden put on a century stand to give Middlesex hope of avoiding the follow-on against reigning champions Surrey at Lord’s.

The visitors ended their innings on 433 with Jamie Smith finishing on 138 and Jordan Clark adding 78.

However, the hosts suddenly found themselves 53 for four before Simpson and Holden added 116 for the fifth wicket but Holden fell shortly before the close as Middlesex reached stumps on 179 for five, 254 in arrears.

Somerset’s seamers ran riot as they edged closer to victory after enforcing the follow-on for Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Matt Henry and Craig Overton were the pick of the bowlers as 16 wickets fell on the second day, with the duo earning six each overall.

Despite Ricardo Vasconcelos hitting a season’s best 78, Northamptonshire were dismissed for 180 in their first innings and ended day two 151 for six, still needing 20 more to prevent what would be their fifth innings defeat this season.

Ian Holland’s unbeaten 138 put Hampshire in control against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Holland had earlier taken four wickets for 19 runs as Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 100 in reply to Hampshire’s first-innings 166.

The all-rounder’s performance with the bat alongside Liam Dawson’s 82 and James Fuller’s quickfire unbeaten 52 allowed the visitors to declare on 344 for five and Notts survived two overs, but now face a tough task chasing down 411.

George Balderson hit a maiden first-class century as Warwickshire and Lancashire edge towards a draw.

The all-rounder resumed from a nervy 94 not out overnight to hit 116 before his side were all out for 327 and Warwickshire replied with 179 for five at stumps as captain Will Rhodes top-scored with 82.

Alex Lees became the first player to score 1,000 championship runs this season as Durham fought back against Derbyshire in their Division Two clash.

The hosts were bowled out for 443, with wicketkeeper Brooke Guest last out for 197 to Scott Borthwick, who took four for 25.

Along with David Bedingham, the duo added 305 from 333 balls for the third wicket, a new Durham record, and at the end of play the visitors were 364 for four, 79 runs behind Derbyshire’s first-innings score.

Glamorgan finished on 152 for two against Gloucestershire, with only 40 overs on the opening day of their contest due to rain and bad light.

David Lloyd and Zain ul Hassan put on an opening stand of 111 before Ul Hassan fell lbw to off-spinner Zafar Gohar and Lloyd shortly followed.

Colin Ingram and Sam Northeast then took the score past 150 before the weather saw play called off for the day.

Worcestershire need three more wickets to secure victory against Leicestershire with 19 wickets falling in total on day two.

Dillion Pennington finished with four for 36 as Leicestershire were all out for 110 in their first innings in 39.1 overs before Jake Libby hit 67 off 87 balls for Worcestershire to score 169 in 40.4 overs, leaving the hosts chasing 238 to win.

And at stumps Leicestershire reached 114 for seven, still 124 adrift.

Adam Lyth hit his second century of the season as Yorkshire took control against Sussex on day two at Headingley.

After finishing day one 120 for six, the visitors were all out for 216 after Fynn Hudson-Prentice and Nathan McAndrew put on a 94-run partnership for the seventh wicket.

Jack Carson eventually dismissed Lyth and Yorkshire resume day three with a 70-run advantage on 286 for four with England’s Dawid Malan unbeaten on 51.