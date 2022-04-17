Matt Parkinson and Hasan Ali lead Lancashire to victory at Kent

Lancashire beat Kent by 10 wickets in their LV= Insurance County Championship match at Canterbury, but only after the hosts frustrated them deep into the final day.

Matt Parkinson finished with match figures of seven for 158, while Hasan Ali took three for 36 in Kent’s second innings, but the visitors were held up by a defiant rearguard action from Ben Compton, who became the first Kent batter to score centuries in each of his first three innings for the club.

When he was finally out for 115, Compton had faced 629 balls and batted for 856 minutes.

Compton and Hamid Qadri put on a stand of 139 for the eighth wicket in Kent’s second innings of 279, but Lancashire eventually clinched victory when they chased down a modest target of 33 to finish on 36 without loss.

Dawid Malan showed his class in scoring a fluent half-century to guide Yorkshire to a six-wicket victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

But the white rose county were made to fight for their win, James Bracey registering an outstanding career-best 177 from 331 balls in a marathon innings of more than seven-and-a-half hours that propelled the hosts to 359 in their second innings.

Bracey scored 17 fours and three sixes and dominated a defiant stand of 104 for the seventh wicket with Zafar Gohar to ensure the contest went into the final session.

The Bristolian was last man out shortly after lunch, removed by Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson, who claimed four for 43, while Haris Rauf finished with three for 96.

Set 211 to win in 60 overs, Yorkshire’s chase was spearheaded by England batsman Malan, who posted 65 and shared a partnership of 81 with opener George Hill for the third wicket.

Harry Brook produced a typically forthright 56 not out to finish the job in an unbroken stand of 67 for the fifth wicket with Harry Duke (17no) as the visitors eased home with 10.5 overs to spare.

Marnus Labuschagne guided Glamorgan to victory

An unbeaten half-century by world number one Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne guided Glamorgan to a seven-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in Division Two.

It was Glamorgan’s first win at Trent Bridge since 1998 on their first visit to the ground for a red-ball match since 2007.

Chasing 166 to win in the fourth innings after taking Nottinghamshire’s final two second-innings wickets inside the first hour of play, Glamorgan wrapped up a 23-point win before tea on the final afternoon.

Tom Haines hit a superb double century for Derbyshire

Tom Haines and Cheteshwar Pujara scored double centuries to complete a remarkable escape act that guided Sussex to a draw at Derbyshire.

The pair shared a stand of 351 in 119 overs, a Sussex record for any wicket against Derbyshire.

Haines batted for just short of 11 hours for 243, while Pujara was unbeaten on 201 from 387 balls as Sussex closed on 515 for three, 180 runs ahead after following on 331 behind.

Leicestershire defiantly held out for a draw against Durham at the Riverside, losing only two wickets on the final day of the contest.

Durham declared overnight with a lead of 394 in the hope of pressing for their first victory of the campaign, but chances were hard to come by on a lifeless wicket.