19 December 2021

Media member covering Ashes tests positive ahead of day four in Adelaide

By NewsChain Sport
19 December 2021

A confirmed coronavirus case among the broadcast media provided a scare ahead of the fourth day of the second Ashes Test.

It is understood the individual who provided the positive test had conducted an interview with England batter Dawid Malan in Adelaide on Saturday.

Malan was not deemed a close contact as the interview took place outside, was social distanced and the individual was wearing a mask.

A statement from the Adelaide Oval read: “We have been advised that a member of a broadcast crew has returned a positive Covid result as part of their scheduled testing.

“SA Health are aware and we have begun to trace and notify this person’s close contacts.

“In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required.”

Australia captain Pat Cummins had already been ruled out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of a positive coronavirus case, with the news emerging just hours before the start of the pink-ball match in Adelaide.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

UK awaits to see if Christmas is going to be cancelled for a second year to stem spread of Omicron

news

Woman arrested on suspicion of child neglect bailed after house blaze killed four twins

news

Search warrant issued for Alec Baldwin’s phone following the death of Halyna Hutchins on Rust movie set

world news