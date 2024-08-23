Memorable morning for Jamie Smith as England assume complete control

Jamie Smith’s first international century and two quick wickets handed England complete control of the first Test against Sri Lanka,

Smith went from 72 not out overnight to 111 on the third morning at Emirates Old Trafford, lifting the hosts to 358 and a sizeable lead of 122.

With just three overs before lunch to press home their advantage England made the dream start with the new ball, Chris Woakes and Gus Atkinson both striking as Nishan Madushka and Kusal Mendis fell for ducks.

At the interval Sri Lanka had stumbled to 10 for two, facing the real possibility of a three-day defeat.

The stage was set by Smith, who fell for 95 in his previous knock against the West Indies last month. In only his fifth Test innings he played a wonderful hand to confirm his status as a rapidly rising star at home on the big stage.

Promoted to number six in place of the injured Ben Stokes, the wicketkeeper came to the crease at 125 for four and finally departed with England 79 ahead on 315.

He hit eight fours and a six in his 148-ball stay, a measured performance that relied on concentration and composure as much as the attacking flair he is known for.

Things were still in the balance at the start of play, England just 23 in front on 259 for six, but Sri Lanka were unable to find a foothold.

They were flat for the first half-hour, allowing Smith and his Surrey team-mate Atkinson to find their rhythm. Smith, perhaps wary of his near miss at Edgbaston, looked fully focused on nailing his hundred and built some confidence with a couple of punchy driven boundaries off Asitha Fernando.

He did not rush his way through the nineties, eventually getting to three figures with a flick off the hips and a dashed two. His reaction was admirably restrained but the Manchester crowd made sure to mark the moment in style.

Atkinson fell for 20 when debutant Milan Rathnayake had him caught down leg and Smith’s polished effort finally came to an end when he lashed at a wide one from Prabath Jayasuriya and nicked through to the keeper.

England added another 43 runs for the last two wickets, each one painful for the tourists, with Mark Wood clubbing three fours and a six on his way to 22.

Sri Lanka had little more than 10 minutes to survive but endured a horror start, Woakes cleaning up Madushka offering no stroke and Atkinson nipping out Mendis off the outside edge.