Nottinghamshire seize title initiative as Hampshire keep pace

Nottinghamshire defeated Lancashire to claim a 102-run victory at Trent Bridge and move into pole position in the LV= Insurance County Championship with two matches remaining.

Lancashire had been set an unlikely victory target of 444 which would have put them top of the Division One table.

Dane Paterson claimed four wickets and Luke Fletcher three as Nottinghamshire eventually ended Lancashire’s fierce resistance in the final session, bowling them out for 341.

Lancashire had resumed at 115 for one, with Luke Wells (59) adding just two to his overnight score before George Balderson (77) went on to also make a half-century after more than five hours at the crease.

Danny Lamb finished 68 not out, while tailender Tom Bailey made a dogged 52 before he was bowled by Paterson and Nottinghamshire closed in on victory.

At Edgbaston, Hampshire defeated Warwickshire by 60 runs to secure their own crucial Division One victory.

Warwickshire had resumed on 139 for two, needing 157 more for victory.

It was the visitors, though, who made the most of their opportunities to claim the eight wickets needed as Warwickshire were dismissed for 235.

After opener Rob Yates eventually fell for 77, Hampshire put themselves the driving seat and took the final five wickets for just 23 runs, as Matthew Lamb finished unbeaten on 32.

Liam Dawson was the pick of the bowlers with three for 42 as Hampshire claimed victory to put themselves very much in the hunt.

In Division Two, Rob Keogh hit 99 to lay the foundation for Northamptonshire’s two-wicket win over Surrey at Wantage Road.

Having been set a daunting target of 320, Northamptonshire resumed on 106 for two.

Keogh, 46 overnight, fell just short of a well-deserved century after lunch, out to Jordan Clark after 127 balls and 11 fours.

Luke Procter (57) and skipper Adam Rossington (32) then combined to help push Northamptonshire towards victory.

All-rounder Tom Taylor added 25 before debutant James Sales hit the winning boundary to finish seven not out in Northamptonshire’s 322 for eight. Clark returned five for 76.

Durham needed only 10 overs to wrap up a convincing innings-and-42-run victory over Glamorgan in their final home game at Emirates Riverside.

Andrew Salter’s resistance was finally ended for a career-best 90 when he was caught behind off Paul Coughlin.

It was only a matter of time before Glamorgan, resuming on 333 for seven, were all out for 364 – Timm Van Der Gugten finishing unbeaten on 26 as Coughlin returned five for 64 on his comeback from a 13-week injury layoff.

In Division Three, Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman scored his first century in the championship this season to help secure a draw on the final day against Leicestershire.

The hosts, resuming on 313 for eight, had been forced to follow-on after being 188 runs behind when bowled out for 340.

Chris Wright soon took three wickets with Derbyshire at 64 in the 21st over.

However, Godleman’s unbeaten 100, off 183 balls, and Matt Critchley’s 59 not out moved them on to 203 without further loss before the teams shook hands.

Sussex suffered a spectacular collapse as Middlesex moved closer to victory heading into the final day at Hove, as leg-spinner Luke Hollman took a career-best five for 65.

The hosts lost nine wickets for 97 runs – including their last six for just 12 – to be dismissed for 319 in reply to the visitors’ 676 for five declared.

Sussex, following on 357 runs behind, then saw Ali Orr, Ben Brown and Sean Hunt all depart cheaply to close on 88 for three, with captain Tom Haines 39 not out.