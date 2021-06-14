Ollie Robinson set for return to action with Sussex second XI

Ollie Robinson is set to return to the cricket field with the Sussex second XI in two T20 matches against Hampshire on Tuesday.

Sussex last week said Robinson was taking a short break from the game after his England Test debut was overshadowed by controversy over racist and sexist tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013.

The 27-year-old has been suspended from international cricket pending an investigation by the England and Wales Cricket Board but remains eligible to represent his county.

Ollie Robinson (right) will return to action with Sussex's second XI on Tuesday (PA Archive)

He could have come into consideration for Sussex’s Vitality Blast match at Essex on Tuesday but has instead been named in the squad for the behind-closed-doors second XI matches at Hove.

The controversial Robinson tweets came to light on the first day of England’s drawn first Test against New Zealand earlier this month.

He later apologised for the postings, which were made when he was aged 18 or 19.

A Sussex statement last week read: “Ollie’s tweets were completely unacceptable, and their content is totally at odds with our stated ambition to inspire people from every background in our county to say, ‘I feel part of Sussex Cricket’.

“Ollie is a very different man from the one that wrote those tweets and has clearly learned much in the intervening years.

“As a result of his actions, Ollie has had the opportunity to represent his country suspended, is at the centre of intense public and media scrutiny and faces the possibility of further disciplinary action from the ECB.

“Sussex Cricket will not be adding to these significant penalties.

“The club will turn its attention to supporting Ollie in his commitment to continue to educate himself in the area of equality, diversity and inclusion.”