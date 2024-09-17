Rory Burns reaches milestone as leaders Surrey take charge against Durham

Table-topping Surrey enjoyed the better of day one against Durham after racing to 52 without loss in late afternoon sunshine at the Kia Oval.

Colin Ackermann registered an unbeaten 78 as the visitors battled hard to reach 262 all out in the Vitality County Championship Division One clash.

Dan Worrall finished with figures of four for 39 for the hosts, who are chasing a third successive title, before captain Rory Burns moved beyond 1,000 runs for the season by hitting seven fours in a 46-ball 40 not out.

Twenty-one wickets fell at Emirates Old Trafford where second-placed Somerset earned just a six-run first-innings lead over Lancashire, who probably need to win the match to avoid relegation.

Lancashire were dismissed for 140 in 40 overs, with Craig Overton and Lewis Gregory picking up four wickets apiece and the only substantial resistance being offered by Keaton Jennings, who made 56.

Lancashire’s seamers operated just as effectively as George Balderson took four for 50 and Tom Bailey four for 37 before Somerset, who were all out for 146, claimed the vital wicket of Jennings for four as the hosts closed on 16 for one in their second innings, a lead of 10 runs.

Ben Slater hit 160 off 217 balls to help Nottinghamshire reach 393 for six against bottom side Kent at Canterbury.

Captain Haseeb Hameed posted 56 during a first-wicket stand of 196 with Slater, whose superb knock included 22 fours.

Jack Haynes inflicted further punishment on Kent with 62, while Nottinghamshire were aided by a total of 37 extras, 30 of which came from no-balls.

Unbeaten centuries from Nick Gubbins and Liam Dawson helped third-placed Hampshire pile on the runs to close on 373 for four against Worcestershire at Southampton.

Gubbins hit 19 fours as he made 153 from 270 balls, while Dawson added 102 from 143 deliveries following a knock of 57 from captain James Vince.

Essex’s seamers bowled Warwickshire out for just 78 at Edgbaston.

Shane Snater posted five for 13, while Jamie Porter took three for 15 before the visitors closed on 189 for nine.

Jaydev Unadkat claimed four wickets before lunch as Sussex took another step towards clinching the Division Two title with a dominant display against Gloucestershire at Bristol.

The runaway leaders bowled out the home side for just 109, with left-arm seamer Unadkat finishing with four for 32, while Ollie Robinson and Tom Clark claimed three wickets each.

Sussex then posted 147 for four in reply thanks to 40 from Tom Haines, Tom Alsop’s 37 and 36 not out from James Coles.

Promotion-chasing Yorkshire worked their way into a strong position as they finished on 361 all out against Glamorgan at Cardiff.

George Hill’s 90 off 115 balls was supplemented by half centuries from James Wharton (63) and Dom Bess (50), while Andy Gorvin took four for 67 for the hosts, who closed on 12 without loss.

Toby Roland-Jones claimed five wickets as Middlesex dominated their clash with bottom side Derbyshire.

The hosts collapsed from 130 for two to 173 all out after Roland-Jones dismissed Harry Came for 66 before the visitors, led by Mark Stoneman’s unbeaten 79, replied with 125 for one to trail by 48.

Spin duo Yuzvendra Chahal and Rob Keogh combined to help give Northamptonshire the upper hand against Leicestershire.

Chahal took four for 82 and Keogh three for 20 as the visitors, for whom opener Sol Budinger made 56, were dismissed for 203 at Wantage Road.

Northamptonshire reached stumps at 134 for three in reply, with James Sales undefeated on 34, after Leicestershire paceman Scott Currie picked up two wickets.