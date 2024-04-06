Sam Northeast hits a new high at Lord’s on a record-breaking day for Glamorgan

Sam Northeast made history for Glamorgan in Vitality County Championship Division Two after hitting the highest first-class score recorded at Lord’s against Middlesex.

The captain hit 335 not out to overtake Graham Gooch’s 333 for England against India in 1990 and put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 299 with Colin Ingram (132 not out) before Glamorgan declared on 620 for three.

Sam Robson was the first to fall for Middlesex seven runs short of a century but the hosts finished day two trailing by 482 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Essex bowler Sam Cook put in an impressive display in Division One, taking a hat-trick as his side lead Nottinghamshire by 24 runs at Trent Bridge.

The visitors were all out for 253 after Jamie Porter was dismissed in the morning and Joe Clarke put Nottinghamshire in a strong position with 104 off 185 balls before having his wicket taken by Simon Harmer.

The hosts were also helped by Jack Haynes’ 77 but following his dismissal by Matt Critchley Cook claimed the wickets of Lyndon James, Brett Hutton and Dillon Pennington as the hosts slumped to 293 all out. Essex finished on 65 for one second time around.

Cameron Steel took five wickets as Lancashire were bowled all out for 202 by Surrey, with Australian spinner Nathan Lyon making his debut for the hosts at Old Trafford.

Day one was washed out, but play was able to begin at lunchtime on day two following a pitch inspection and Josh Bohannon top-scored with 84 from 155 balls before falling to Dan Lawrence, who picked up four wickets on debut for Surrey.

Steel bowled George Balderson for 21 before Lawrence took over, but he went on to mop up the tail finishing with five wickets for 25 runs, which included the wicket of Lyon for a duck. Surrey closed on 11 without loss.

Kent were all out for 284 against Somerset before bad light ended play early on day two at Canterbury.

Lewis Gregory finished the day with four wickets as Joe Evison (85) and Harry Finch (54) led the effort for the hosts.

Ed Barnard’s 89 means Warwickshire trail Worcestershire by 68 runs with five wickets remaining at Edgbaston.

Worcestershire resumed day two on 316 for seven and were bowled all out for 360, with Chris Rushworth claiming three of the wickets.

Barnard starred with the bat, scoring 89 from 124 balls before being trapped lbw by Adam Finch. Warwickshire will resume day three with Dan Mousely unbeaten on 56 alongside Michael Burgess on one.

In Division Two, Captain Luke Proctor’s 92 helped Northamptonshire as they closed day two on 292 for seven against Sussex at Hove. Karun Nair hit 57 for the visitors.

Ben Mike scored 90 for Leicestershire on his return to Yorkshire as they were bowled all out for 354 by the hosts at Headingley.

Mike, who left Yorkshire in November one year into a three-year deal, returned for a second spell at Grace Road in search of greater opportunity in this competition.

Leicestershire resumed on 164 for five and needed the efforts of Mike and Tom Scriven (56) to halt their slide, with seamer Matt Milnes taking four wickets for Yorkshire.

All-rounder Mike then impressed with the ball in the evening session, taking two wickets as the hosts finished day two on 72 for two.

Wet weather meant no play was possible for a second day in Durham’s Division One meeting with Hampshire and for Derbyshire’s clash with Gloucestershire in Division Two.