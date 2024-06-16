Scotland head home after spirited effort against Australia

Scotland narrowly missed out on reaching the next round of the T20 World Cup as they lost a thrilling clash with Australia by five wickets.

Six dropped catches from Australia — the most in men’s T20 World Cup history — helped Scotland set a formidable target of 181 as they chased the victory which would have sent them through and eliminated England.

They then got off to an ideal start with the ball, dismissing David Warner for just one off the bowling of Brad Wheal.

But already-qualified Australia eventually got over the line with two balls remaining to send Scotland home.

Scotland recovered well after opener Michael Jones was dismissed in the first over, with George Munsey (35) and Brandon McMullen (60) putting on 89 in eight overs for the second wicket.

Captain Richie Berrington hit an unbeaten 42 off 31 balls to take his side to 180 for five – their highest total of the tournament.

Berrington then hung on to the catch as Warner departed in the second over but his opening partner Travis Head proved more difficult to move.

Australia captain Mitchell March was caught at deep midwicket off Safyaan Sharif for just eight and Glenn Maxwell managed only 11 before being bowled by Mark Watt.

But Head and Marcus Stoinis combined to steady Australia’s chase, the duo combining for 80 runs to put them in control.

Head, who top-scored with 68 off 49 balls, was finally removed in the 15th over when, having hit the first three legal deliveries of Sharif’s over for six, he was caught by Jones at long off attempting another.

Stoinis followed Head in the next over, bowled by Watt to leave Australia needing 26 runs from 18 balls.

But Tim David (24 not out), was dropped by Chris Sole with three balls remaining and he then sealed Australia’s victory with a massive six from the next delivery.