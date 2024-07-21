Shoaib Bashir’s flurry of wickets sees England win by 241 runs to clinch series
Shoaib Bashir helped himself to a flurry of West Indian wickets after hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up England’s series-clinching 241-run win at Trent Bridge.
Root and Brook, the long-reigning king of England’s batting unit and his heir apparent, reeled off classy centuries to pave the way for a sprint to victory on the fourth evening of this second Test.
Chasing an unlikely target of 385, the tourists were demolished for 143 in just 36.1 overs as rookie spinner Bashir claimed five for 41.
The 20-year-old, who did not get a single over in the first Test at Lord’s, justified the selection gamble that saw him fast-tracked ahead of the established Jack Leach this summer as he took the role of fourth-innings finisher.
He bowled with subtlety and skill, teasing his opponents with dip and drift to register his third five-for in five appearances for his country.
It was a perfect finale for England’s first home Test without Stuart Broad or James Anderson since 2012. England’s attack was in clinical mood as they forced a dramatic Caribbean collapse from 61 without loss.
Chris Woakes got things moving by dismissing both openers, Mark Wood added a dash of raw pace and Gus Atkinson picked up two.
But it was fitting for Bashir, the youngest member of a revamped XI, to applying the killer blow as he clean bowled Shamar Joseph to the delight of the Nottingham crowd.
England are 2-0 with one to play at Edgbaston next week, securing their first series win since December 2022.
