13 October 2023

Sir Alastair Cook’s record-breaking career in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has announced his retirement from cricket as he brings the curtain down on his record-breaking career.

The left-handed opener’s 12,472 Test runs is the most by any English batter – placing him fifth in the all-time list – but after retiring from international duty in 2018, he has now decided to hang up his bat following the conclusion of the County Championship season with Essex.

Here, the PA new agency looks at the 38-year-old’s playing career in pictures.

