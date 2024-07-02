Sir Geoffrey Boycott diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time
Former Yorkshire and England batsman Sir Geoffrey Boycott has revealed he has been diagnosed with throat cancer for the second time.
The 83-year-old will undergo surgery later this month in a bid to beat the disease he was initially diagnosed with in 2002, at the age of 62.
In a statement to the Daily Telegraph, Boycott said: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI scan, CT scan, a PET scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation.
“From past experience I realise that to overcome cancer a second time I will need excellent medical treatment and quite a bit of luck and, even if the operation is successful, every cancer patient knows they have to live with the possibility of it returning. So I will just get on with it and hope for the best.”
Boycott played 108 Tests for England and scored 151 first-class centuries in a 25-year career.
