Sir Geoffrey Boycott successfully undergoes surgery to remove throat tumour
Sir Geoffrey Boycott has undergone a successful operation to remove a tumour from his throat, his family have said.
The 83-year-old former England batter announced earlier this month that he had received a second diagnosis of the illness having previously undergone extensive chemotherapy in 2002.
Boycott, who scored 151 first-class centuries from 1962 to 1986 for Yorkshire and England as well as scoring 8,114 runs in 108 Tests, said via social media on July 2: “In the last few weeks I have had an MRI Scan, CT Scan, a PET Scan and two biopsies and it has now been confirmed I have throat cancer and will require an operation.”
However, giving an update on Wednesday, his daughter Emma posted: “Just to let everyone know my father, Geoffrey, has successfully come out of surgery this evening after a three-hour operation to remove his throat cancer.
“Yet to see him but surgeon says it went well. He asked that I post an update.”
Following retirement from first-class cricket, he moved into commentary and spent 14 years working on BBC’s Test Match Special, stepping down in 2020.
