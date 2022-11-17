17 November 2022

Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka granted bail on sexual assault charges

17 November 2022

Sri Lanka batter Danushka Gunathilaka has been granted bail after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Sydney earlier this month.

Gunathilaka was arrested in the early hours of November 6, shortly after Sri Lanka were eliminated from the T20 World Cup, and charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He had two applications for release rejected but a third has been successful, having spent the last 11 days in custody, according to a Sydney Downing Centre local court document.

Under strict bail conditions, Gunathilaka is prohibited from using his existing Facebook and Instagram accounts except in the presence of his legal representations.

Gunathilaka, who has featured in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20s for Sri Lanka, is also banned from using any dating profiles and he will not be able to leave Australia after surrendering his passport.

The day after Gunathilaka was charged following a police investigation, Sri Lanka Cricket announced the 31-year-old was suspended from all forms of the game, with its own panel appointed to probe the incident.

