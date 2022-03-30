30 March 2022

Superb Alyssa Healy century helps Australia into Women’s World Cup final

By NewsChain Sport
30 March 2022

A formidable performance from Australia saw them reach the final of the Women’s World Cup with a thumping win over West Indies in Wellington.

Alyssa Healy hit 129 and Rachael Haynes 85 in unbeaten Australia’s impressive total of 305 for three from a rain-reduced 45 overs.

They were just as dominant with the ball, bowling out their opponents for 148 to clinch a 157-run victory and a place in the final against either England or South Africa.

