Superb Alyssa Healy century helps Australia into Women’s World Cup final
A formidable performance from Australia saw them reach the final of the Women’s World Cup with a thumping win over West Indies in Wellington.
Alyssa Healy hit 129 and Rachael Haynes 85 in unbeaten Australia’s impressive total of 305 for three from a rain-reduced 45 overs.
They were just as dominant with the ball, bowling out their opponents for 148 to clinch a 157-run victory and a place in the final against either England or South Africa.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox