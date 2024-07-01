Surrey have the edge after 14 wickets fall on second day of top-of-table clash

Vitality County Championship leaders Surrey were locked in a tight battle after 14 wickets fell on the second day of their top-of-the-table clash with Essex at the Kia Oval.

Shane Snater claimed two scalps to finish with three for 56 as the hosts added just 14 to their overnight total to be dismissed for 262 in their first innings.

Essex were then bowled out for 180 in reply. Paul Walter (64) and Matt Critchley (48) offered some resistance but Daniel Worrall and Jordan Clark took three wickets apiece.

The hosts were 44 for three in their second innings, leading by 126.

Michael Burgess fell for 147 as Warwickshire posted 412 in their first innings against third-placed Somerset at Taunton.

The wicketkeeper added 21 to his overnight score while Michael Booth weighed in with 31 before becoming one of five victims for Migael Pretorious.

Somerset were 208 for six in response after Tom Abell (61 not out) and Tom Banton (78) rescued them from 57 for three.

Hampshire captain James Vince hit 211 to help his side run up a huge 505 for eight declared against Kent at Southampton.

Fellow centurion Ben Brown (110) added just four to his overnight score as their fourth-wicket partnership was ended on 259 but Vince, having resumed on 149, went on to pass his double century in a 279-ball knock that included 33 fours.

Kent were 206 for six in reply after half-centuries from Jack Leaning (73 not out) and Feroze Khushi (53).

Durham’s low-scoring encounter with Worcestershire appeared to be heading towards a conclusion despite limited play at the Riverside Ground due to the weather.

Resuming on 33 for three in their second innings, the hosts progressed to 148 for nine – a lead of 226 – before the close.

Colin Ackermann top-scored with 40 while England Test captain Ben Stokes added 26 but four-wicket returns from Tom Taylor and Nathan Smith kept Worcestershire hopes alive.

Rain prevented any play on the second day of the contest between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire at Southport.

Second Division leaders Sussex’s clash with Northamptonshire at Wantage Road was in the balance as the hosts closed on 137 for four, requiring a further 147 for a shock win.

Sussex set a target of 284 after being bowled out for 237 in their second innings.

Tom Haines (45) and John Simpson (40) led the way as the visitors improved on their first innings 143 but Luke Procter (four for 45) and Ben Sanderson (three for 44) kept them in check.

Emilio Gay then hit 67 to give Northamptonshire, skittled for 97 first time round, hope of an unlikely comeback but his dismissal before the close could prove costly.

Leicestershire were in a commanding position against second-placed Middlesex at Grace Road as they closed with a lead of 404 on 311 for eight in their second innings.

Toby Roland-Jones took five for 76 as Middlesex battled on but, after 75 from Lewis Goldsworthy and with tailender Ben Green 45 not out, the visitors face a daunting task to prevent a first defeat of the season.

Cameron Bancroft (159 not out) and Miles Hammond (121) hit centuries – and James Bracey (90 not out) was on course to emulate them – as Gloucestershire took command against Glamorgan at Cheltenham.

Glamorgan had eked out a first innings lead of 18, thanks to 44 from Mason Crane before they were dismissed for 197, but the hosts then gained the upper hand as Bancroft and Hammond put on 201 for the third wicket.

James Wharton hit a career-best 188 and Jonathan Tattersall was unbeaten on 93 as Yorkshire built a huge lead over Derbyshire on a rain-shortened day in Chesterfield.

Jordan Clark took three wickets for Surrey against Essex at The Oval (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )