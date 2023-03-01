Tim Bresnan accused of using racist language towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister

Tim Bresnan has been accused of using a racist comment towards Azeem Rafiq’s sister while the England and Wales Cricket Board told a disciplinary panel it is “more likely than not” three former Yorkshire players used racist or discriminatory language.

The public Cricket Discipline Commission hearing into allegations of racism from former Yorkshire player Rafiq began in London on Wednesday with the cases of Matthew Hoggard, Bresnan and John Blain being heard.

The former Yorkshire trio all deny a charge of bringing the game into disrepute and allegations of using racial or discriminatory language.

ECB lawyer Jane Mulcahy KC stated it is “more likely than not” each of the trio used the racist phrases being alleged – which included “P***” – due to a number of reasons, including the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language during the relevant period at Yorkshire.

During the first day of proceedings it was alleged Bresnan used a racial slur against Rafiq’s sister Amna in 2014.

Bresnan, Mulcahy said, is alleged to have directed the term “fit P***” and “FP” towards Asian women, including Rafiq’s sister Amna at an official Yorkshire media day.

He was also alleged to have referred to Rafiq and Asian team-mates Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as “the brothers” and “you lot”.

Bresnan denies the allegations. He said the term “brothers” was used but not in a racial or discriminatory context. He detailed his use of the term “brothers” or “bro” in WhatsApp messages or group chats as part of his defence.

He also insisted he had no recollections of using the phrase “you lot” in a match against Derbyshire and claimed to have never met Amna Rafiq.

But Mulcahy insisted for each alleged charge that “on balance of probability, more likely than not, that he used the phrase and it was racist or discriminatory”.