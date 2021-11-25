Tim Paine likely out of Ashes after taking leave ‘for foreseeable future’

Tim Paine is not expected to feature in the upcoming Ashes series after it emerged the former Australia captain was to take a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future.

Cricket Tasmania confirmed the decision on Thursday night ahead of their Marsh One-Day Cup match with Western Australia.

The 36-year-old had been due to take part in the fixture, which would have been his first competitively since he stepped down from his role as Australia captain on Friday following revelations about a sexting scandal.

“Following discussions over the last 24 hours, Tim Paine has advised Cricket Tasmania that he will be taking a leave of absence from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future,” a statement from Cricket Tasmania read.

“Tim’s decision makes him unavailable for selection for today’s Marsh One-Day Cup match against Western Australia. His place in the squad will be taken by Charlie Wakim.

“Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family both professionally and personally over the summer.”

Paine had been confirmed as skipper of Australia’s 15-strong squad last week before he gave a press conference in Hobart on Friday, admitting “a private text exchange” with a former colleague at Cricket Tasmania.

The matter was investigated by Cricket Australia over three years ago, with the wicketkeeper found not to have breached the organisation’s code of conduct but he concluded his past conduct did “not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain or the wider community.”

James Henderson, managing director at sports agency DSEG, said of his client on Twitter: “Confirming that Tim Paine is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break.

“We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time.”