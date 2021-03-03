Tom Banton tests positive for coronavirus at the Pakistan Super League

Tom Banton File Photo
Tom Banton File Photo (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:57pm, Wed 03 Mar 2021
England batsman Tom Banton is “feeling OK so far” after testing positive for coronavirus while playing in the Pakistan Super League.

Somerset’s Banton made a strong start at the PSL with Quetta Gladiators, but is now isolating.

Monday’s clash between Quetta and Islamabad United had to be postponed after Islamabad’s Fawad Ahmed returned a positive test.

“Unfortunately I received a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and I am now isolating and following the PSL protocols,” Banton tweeted.

“Fortunately I am feeling OK so far and I have been well looked after by the PCB and Quetta Gladiators.

“Thanks for the support, look after yourselves and stay safe.”

