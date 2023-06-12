Powered By Pixels
12 June 2023

Everton being sued by former manager and current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

By The Newsroom
12 June 2023

Everton are being sued by former manager Carlo Ancelotti, court records show.

Online case listings show that Ancelotti, who is now in charge of Spanish giants Real Madrid, has taken High Court action against the Premier League club.

A claim has been filed in the commercial court, part of the High Court, in London and relates to “general commercial contracts and arrangements”.

The case is listed as Ancelotti v Everton Football Club Company Limited.

Listings give no further details.

The 64-year-old Italian managed Everton between December 2019 and June 2021, before leaving to take up the role of head coach at Real Madrid.

