22 August 2022

10 domestic trophies, 113 caps – Ellen White’s glittering career in numbers

By NewsChain Sport
22 August 2022

As Euro 2022 winner Ellen White announces her retirement from football, the PA news agency looks back at her career in numbers.

52 – international goals, a record for the Lionesses and one behind Wayne Rooney’s overall England record.

113 – caps for England.

Ellen White won 113 caps for England (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

1 – Euro 2022 was the Lionesses’ first major tournament win.

3 – White was England’s player of the year on three occasions – in 2011, 2018 and 2021.

6 – goals at the 2019 World Cup, where White matched United States duo Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe as the tournament’s top scorer.

2 – Women’s Super League titles, with Arsenal in 2011 and 2012.

10 – domestic trophies in total, also including three FA Cups, four League Cups and a Premier League Cup.

15 – goals as she won the WSL Golden Boot for the 2017-18 season.

6 – goals for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled from 2020 to 2021. The tally included a hat-trick against Australia, while White also scored twice in an unofficial warm-up friendly against New Zealand.

33 – White’s age at the time of announcing retirement from football.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate’s move to new home branded a ‘disgraceful’ decision by campaign group Republic

world news

It's time for Ryan Giggs to 'pay the price', prosecutor tells assault trial

world news

Criminal barristers in England and Wales vote for all-out strike

news